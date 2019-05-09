Barbara Ann Beck-Donovan



Fort Gratiot -



Barbara Ann Beck-Donovan, 90, of Fort Gratiot, died Monday, May 6, 2019.



She was born September 15, 1928 in Flint to the late Dr. Frank and Emily Beck.



Barbara graduated from the Mary A. Burnham School in North Hampton, Massachusetts in 1946. She went on to attend Michigan State College, now Michigan State University, and graduated in 1949. She began her teaching career in Maryland, Ohio, and California then taught at Port Huron High School for 20 years. Barbara volunteered at the St. Clair County Jail Rehab School for 16 years. She was an Adjunct Professor at the Port Huron School of Business before it became Baker College and was a life member of MEA and NEA. After retirement she continued to take many classes and received her Associate's Degree from St. Clair County Community College in 1992. She even continued to take classes up until the time of her death. She enjoyed reading and her favorite authors were Ernest Hemmingway and William Shakespeare.



Barbara is survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer (Shawn) McPhie and Christina (Robin) McKelvy; and great grandchildren, Amarah Knowles, Aidan and Liam McKelvy. She was preceded in death by her two children, Kay Ann Knowles and Myles "Mike" Knowles; sister Frances Kay Beck MacDougall and nephews, Christopher and Peter Gilmore.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. The Reverend Donald R. Doerzbacher will officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made to Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Blue Water Area Humane Society, People's Clinic For Better Health, or the St. Clair County Community College Scholarship Fund. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald from May 9 to May 10, 2019