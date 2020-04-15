|
|
Barbara Ann Derengowski
St. Clair - Barbara Ann Derengowski, age 70, formerly of St. Clair, passed away in Rochester Hills, MI on April 9, 2020. She was born on November 26, 1949 at Fort Bragg, NC. Barbara was greatly loved and is greatly missed. She was a dedicated Mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She made friends everywhere she went. After moving to St. Clair, Barbara began her retail career working at Ron Lendzion's of Port Huron. She loved working downtown, grabbing a banana split at Diana's Sweet Shop and shopping at Sperry's. Before leaving retail, she also spent a number of years with Lord & Taylor in Sterling Heights, MI. Barbara rounded out her career in automotive as a front office manager at Iroquois Industries.
Barbara is survived by her beloved, three children, Jonathan (Rebecca) Derengowski, Jeremy (Ericka) Derengowski and Nichole (Derengowski) Lasecki. Beloved Grandmother to Nicholas, Cameron, Joshua, Taylor, Kaylin, Camryn and Angelina. Barbara is survived by her loving Mother, Gemma (Aquilante) Biebuyck. She is also survived by her dearest sister Cherie (John) Sleyter and brother William (Cristie) Biebuyck; many nephews and nieces; ex-husband, John Derengowski and many other dear family members.
Barbara is preceded in death by her step father, Bill Biebuyck
Due to the effects of the pandemic, a celebration of life for Barbara will take place at a later date. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020