Barbara Ann Distelrath
Barbara Ann Distelrath

St. Clair - Barbara "Ann" Distelrath entered eternal life on August 14th at her home, with her adoring children by her side. Ann is reunited with her husband, Gerald Joseph Distelrath. Her spirit is carried on by her 5 children; Jerry (Karen), Julie (Jim), Sue (Tim), Kurt (Stefanie), Kevin (Eileen), 13 grandchildren; Jessica (Dale), Heather, Alicia (Patrick), Kyle, Justin (Rachel), Karly, Eden, Haley, Makenzie, Emma, Olivia, Jack, and Cohen; 3 great-grandchildren; Olive, George, and Marjorie Ann, & her faithful dog Bella, who rarely left her side.

She will be remembered by her extended family; sister Jean Timms, brother Tom (Arlene) Askew; sister-in-laws Jeanette Osterland and Margaret (Patrick) Patterson; brother-in-law Raymond Keller, the Ellis family, and many nieces and nephews.

Ann spent many years as a nurse and a volunteer for Blue Water Hospice. She taught us the importance of faith, encouraged us to say the rosary daily, and that gathering as a family and loving one another is the most important thing in life.

Visitation for friends and family will take place at the Young's Funeral Home on Monday August 17th, from 5pm to 8pm, with the rosary to be prayed at 7pm. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St.Clair on Tuesday, August 18th at 11am, with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family would also like to give a special thank you to Dr. Hanna & his staff, and Blue Water Hospice; especially Hospice nurse Jennifer. Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.colonialchapel.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
