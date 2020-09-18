1/1
Barbara Anne Corbin
Compassionate, loving, kind, courageous, nurturing, creative, gracious and inclusive; these words fight for the right to be first in line when describing Barbara Anne Corbin.

Barbara passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, encircled by her beloved husband Patrick, her daughter Jenna, and her youngest sister Sarah.

Barbara was a consummate professional, and a passionate and committed advocate for women and children throughout her career. She spent the last 22 years as the coordinator for Kent County Early-On program, and retired in early 2020. In 2018, Barbara was honored to receive the prestigious State of Michigan Jane Scandary Award for Excellence in Early Intervention/Early Childhood Special Education.

Barbara was an amazing wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and colleague.

She enjoyed healthy cooking and delighted in planning and hosting small gatherings at her home. She also enjoyed designing and planting beautiful outdoor floral arrangements in containers around the backyard and on the back deck. She loved the poet, Mary Oliver; author, Brené Brown; philosopher, Rumi; and musician, Joni Mitchell.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Corbin, and her sister, Bonnie M. Corbin. She is survived by her husband Patrick Foley, daughter Jenna Foley, mother Carolyn Corbin, siblings Elizabeth (Charles) Murphy, Robert (Annika) Corbin, Mary (Michael) Kinsella, Martha (Kenneth) Judge, Andrew (Ming-Li Chai) Corbin, and Sarah Corbin (Paul Steuer), numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

A private interment will be held at Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery in Port Huron, MI, and there will be a Celebration of Life gathering held in early spring 2021 in Grand Rapids, MI on a date to be determined.

Memorial contributions to Faith Hospice would be appreciated.

Mail to 2100 Raybrook St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
