Barbara Anne Holland
Cape Coral, FL - Barbara Anne Holland, 79, of Cape Coral, FL and Marysville, MI, passed away peacefully on 4/09/19.
Born 2/27/40, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Harry and Claudia Holland, she was raised with a sister, Nancy. After her father's death, they moved to Port Huron, MI. Graduating from Port Huron High School in 1958, Barbara worked for Michigan Bell for 7 years. When her mother married Dean Ensign, they moved to Wilmington, DE. Barbara worked for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce for 11 years. She then attended college, earning a BA in Psychology and Master of Counseling from the University of Delaware. She was a member of both Phi Beta Kappa and Psi Chi Honor Societies.
Barbara moved to Florida in 1981 to start a new career as a Guidance Counselor. She worked in Lee County Schools for 21 years, retiring in 2002.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, and collected many items from Wales, UK. She sang in a Fort Myers chorale group and her church choir. She loved spending time with friends in Michigan and Florida. She collected figurines, butterflies being a favorite. She was also a BIG fan of chocolate!
Barbara is pre-deceased by her parents, Harry and Claudia, step-father Dean and sister Nancy. She is survived by her Maternal Aunt, Margaret Cathcart and Cousin Shelly Hales, both of Canada. Barbara was dear to all who knew her and will be fondly remembered by family and friends.
Celebration of life to be held:
Saturday April 27, 2019, 11:00 AM.
Hope Hospice Chapel
2430 Diplomat Parkway E.
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 22, 2019