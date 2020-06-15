Barbara Elaine McMillan
Port Huron - Barbara Elaine McMillan, 71, of Port Huron, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born September 14, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Dorothy and Albert Wood Sr. She married Arthur McMillan Jr., who died in 1981.
Mrs. McMillan worked for Flagship Credit Union, Prestolite Wire Company, and retired from DHL.
She is survived by a daughter, LaTryce (Vernon) Johnson III; a son, Arthur (Rachelle) McMillan III; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Pauline) Wood; lifelong friend, Cynthia Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Charlotte Tillery, Audrey Pack and Dorothy Santos.
Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a procession to Lakeside Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. The Reverend Carl Miller will officiate.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.