Barbara H. Hopp
Kimball Twp. - Barbara Hopp - Obituary
Port Huron - Barbara H. Hopp, age 86, of Port Huron Township, passed away peacefully at Marwood Nursing Home and Rehab on July 10th, 2020.
She was born on November 14th, 1933 in Detroit to the late Clement and Helen Heyza. She married Reinhardt "Reinnie" Hopp on June 26th, 1954. They were married 52 years until his death on May 17th, 2007.
Upon graduation from Algonac High School, Mrs. Hopp attended Port Huron Business College. She worked at Coca-Cola then Mary Maxim, where she led office administration. She then served as the Port Huron Township Treasurer and Clerk for over 30 years. Mrs. Hopp was an active volunteer at theMay-O'Brien VFW Post #8465 and led events, fundraisers, and administration. Mrs. Hopp loved to crochet, garden, attend theatre, shop, and spend time with her grandchildren. Her favorite songs were "Misty" by Johnny Mathis and "The Blue Danube Waltz" by Johann Strauss II. Mrs. Hopp alwayshad dogs throughout her life and loved her pets.
She is survived by two children, Daniel (Sue) Hopp and Charles (Beth) Hopp; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Eric, Cory, David, Deborah, Brian, and Brandon; a brother, Clement (Annette) Heyza; two great-grandchildren, Avery Meyer and Charlie Hopp, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Marwood Nursing Home and Rehab for all of their love and support.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 5:00 pm, and a memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 in Jowett Funeral Home at 1634 Lapeer Ave. Pastor Grant Forsyth will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the May-O'Brien VFW Post #8465 by calling (810) 982-6323, or the Blue Water Humane Society by calling (810) 987-4357.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
