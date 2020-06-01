Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh

Columbus - On May 25, 2020, Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh, 72, of Columbus, MI went home to be with the Lord.

Barb was born on February 20, 1948 to Emory (Jake) Earl Stager and Zelma Elizabeth (Duchane) Schumaker.

Barb is survived by her children John (Tara) Walsh, Cape Coral FL, Leah (Stan) Rutkowski, Mt. Pleasant, MI and Amy (Joe) Smalley, Columbus, MI and her beloved grandchildren Emily Markel, Chase Markel, Joey Smalley, Lauren Kneram, and Brooke Kneram.

She is also survived by her brother Frank (Debbie) Stager, Dennis (Linda) Stager, Chip (Jessie) Stager along with many nieces and nephews and, truly, countless friends.

Barb was preceded in death by her father Emory (Jake), her mother Zelma, her step-father Dean Clare Schumaker, and her brother Dean Scott Schumaker.

Barb graduated from Richmond High School and attended St. Clair Community College. She worked many years at Richmond's K-mart and was still working at Oak-tiques of Richmond.

She was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Richmond.

Barb had a deep faith in Jesus and definitely lived her life instilling that in her children and grandchildren. She would befriend anyone and had a gift for connecting with people whether she'd known them for years or for moments.

Barb had a huge heart and strong shoulders. She loved others "where they were at" and helped them carry their burdens. She was quick to volunteer and gave of herself most anywhere she saw a need.

She loved to find beauty, joy and fun everywhere and made the simple outing a grand adventure - just ask her grandkids!

She was the best Mom and Grandma ever and played the role of a second Mom and Grandma to many. She will always be in our hearts and minds.

Thank you Mom for being such a wonderful example of a life well lived.

Until we me meet again...

A Celebration of Barb's Life is planned for August 1st at Lakeside Cemetery and Lakeside Park in Pt. Huron, MI. Details will be posted on her Facebook Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=barb%20walsh%20celebration%20of%20life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved