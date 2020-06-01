Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh
Columbus - On May 25, 2020, Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh, 72, of Columbus, MI went home to be with the Lord.
Barb was born on February 20, 1948 to Emory (Jake) Earl Stager and Zelma Elizabeth (Duchane) Schumaker.
Barb is survived by her children John (Tara) Walsh, Cape Coral FL, Leah (Stan) Rutkowski, Mt. Pleasant, MI and Amy (Joe) Smalley, Columbus, MI and her beloved grandchildren Emily Markel, Chase Markel, Joey Smalley, Lauren Kneram, and Brooke Kneram.
She is also survived by her brother Frank (Debbie) Stager, Dennis (Linda) Stager, Chip (Jessie) Stager along with many nieces and nephews and, truly, countless friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her father Emory (Jake), her mother Zelma, her step-father Dean Clare Schumaker, and her brother Dean Scott Schumaker.
Barb graduated from Richmond High School and attended St. Clair Community College. She worked many years at Richmond's K-mart and was still working at Oak-tiques of Richmond.
She was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Richmond.
Barb had a deep faith in Jesus and definitely lived her life instilling that in her children and grandchildren. She would befriend anyone and had a gift for connecting with people whether she'd known them for years or for moments.
Barb had a huge heart and strong shoulders. She loved others "where they were at" and helped them carry their burdens. She was quick to volunteer and gave of herself most anywhere she saw a need.
She loved to find beauty, joy and fun everywhere and made the simple outing a grand adventure - just ask her grandkids!
She was the best Mom and Grandma ever and played the role of a second Mom and Grandma to many. She will always be in our hearts and minds.
Thank you Mom for being such a wonderful example of a life well lived.
Until we me meet again...
A Celebration of Barb's Life is planned for August 1st at Lakeside Cemetery and Lakeside Park in Pt. Huron, MI. Details will be posted on her Facebook Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=barb%20walsh%20celebration%20of%20life.
Columbus - On May 25, 2020, Barbara Irene (Stager) Walsh, 72, of Columbus, MI went home to be with the Lord.
Barb was born on February 20, 1948 to Emory (Jake) Earl Stager and Zelma Elizabeth (Duchane) Schumaker.
Barb is survived by her children John (Tara) Walsh, Cape Coral FL, Leah (Stan) Rutkowski, Mt. Pleasant, MI and Amy (Joe) Smalley, Columbus, MI and her beloved grandchildren Emily Markel, Chase Markel, Joey Smalley, Lauren Kneram, and Brooke Kneram.
She is also survived by her brother Frank (Debbie) Stager, Dennis (Linda) Stager, Chip (Jessie) Stager along with many nieces and nephews and, truly, countless friends.
Barb was preceded in death by her father Emory (Jake), her mother Zelma, her step-father Dean Clare Schumaker, and her brother Dean Scott Schumaker.
Barb graduated from Richmond High School and attended St. Clair Community College. She worked many years at Richmond's K-mart and was still working at Oak-tiques of Richmond.
She was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Richmond.
Barb had a deep faith in Jesus and definitely lived her life instilling that in her children and grandchildren. She would befriend anyone and had a gift for connecting with people whether she'd known them for years or for moments.
Barb had a huge heart and strong shoulders. She loved others "where they were at" and helped them carry their burdens. She was quick to volunteer and gave of herself most anywhere she saw a need.
She loved to find beauty, joy and fun everywhere and made the simple outing a grand adventure - just ask her grandkids!
She was the best Mom and Grandma ever and played the role of a second Mom and Grandma to many. She will always be in our hearts and minds.
Thank you Mom for being such a wonderful example of a life well lived.
Until we me meet again...
A Celebration of Barb's Life is planned for August 1st at Lakeside Cemetery and Lakeside Park in Pt. Huron, MI. Details will be posted on her Facebook Memorial Page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=barb%20walsh%20celebration%20of%20life.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.