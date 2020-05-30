Barbara J. Beadle
St. Clair - Barbara Jean Beadle, 78, of St. Clair, died Thursday, May 28, 2020.
She was born June 23, 1941 in Detroit to the late Wilfred and Eleanor Kluck. She married Ronald Beadle on August 25, 1962 in Berkley.
Barbara worked for the Richmond School District as a Librarian Assistant. She was an avid reader and collector of books. Barbara enjoyed going to musicals, watching British comedies and traveling. She was a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, especially cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events and extracurricular activities.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; five children, Cathy (Randy) Stier, Janet (Frank) DiPiazza, Mark (Ragen) Beadle, Chris (Wendy) Beadle and Linda (Jeff) Kempisty; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; five siblings, Patricia LaPrise, Tim (Ann) Kluck, Ron (Mary) Klueck, Rick (Patra) Keaton and Larry (Susan) Kluck; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaimie.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in St. Christopher Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend James Arwady will officiate. Those attending the service will be required to wear a mask.
Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the St. Clair County Library or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 30 to May 31, 2020.