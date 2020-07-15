Barbara J. Dodge
Sandusky - Barbara J. Dodge, 68, of Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Sanilac Medical Care Facility, Sandusky.
She was born September 28, 1951 in Sandusky to the late Harley and Josephine (Partaka) Mitchell. Barbara married John Dodge October 30, 1987 in Sandusky. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2014. She retired in 2016 from Council On Aging where she was involved with the Meals On Wheels program. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo, going on vacations and especially loved her family.
Barbara is survived by her son, Robert (Tracy) Navarro; her daughter, Tracy (Thomas) East; four grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Kiley, Grace Navarro and Cory and Joshua East; her sister, Harlene Smith; two nieces, Shelly Smith and Theresa (Scott) McKay; one great niece; and one great nephew; and stepchildren, Dennis (Becky), Dave and Debbie Dodge. She is preceded in death by a sister, Kelly Reid.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cremation services have been entrusted to Marsh Funeral Chapel, Sandusky. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Sandusky.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Sanilac County Humane Society.
Friends may share an online condolence at www.marshfuneral.com
.
Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 396 S. Sandusky Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471. Phone 810-648-2244.