Barbara J. Fitz
Wales Township - Barbara Jean Fitz, 89, of Wales Township, died Friday, November 20, 2020.
She was born on November 24, 1930 in Clinton, Indiana to the late Melvin and Zorah Bennett. She graduated from Hazel Park High School, class of 1949.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ross Fitz. Their love story began at a square dance in 1952, when Barbara was asked to dance by a handsome young man from the countryside. Two years later, they married in Lambs United Methodist Church in Lambs, Michigan. Over the next four years, the couple welcomed two children into their home, Claire and David. Barbara's children remember her as a loving, endlessly generous mother who shaped their faith.
Barbara served as a caregiver at Innovative Housing Development for 20 years. She got along well with those she worked with, and she took pride in taking care of her clients. She also worked at Kresge Company, Sears, Empire Tool Company and as a stay-at-home mother.
Barbara was deeply involved in her community, and especially active in the Lambs United Methodist Church, of which she became a member on April 7, 1963. At church, Barbara volunteered as a superintendent of the church school and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the church choir and a member of the Women's Society of Christian Services (WSCS). Barbara also participated in the Persel School of Mother's Club.
She had a love of music, often recording her favorite Daniel O'Donnell tunes and other religious and pop favorites from the radio and creating mixtapes for loved ones. She enjoyed reading her Bible, novels and the local newspaper.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Ross; children, Claire (Tom) Jackson and David (Merry) Fitz; four grandchildren, Laura (Justin) Bixler, Angela Jackson, Samantha Jackson and Stephen (Nicole) Wroblewski; and great grandchildren, Stevie and Avery Wroblewski. She was preceded in death by her sister, Frieda Bennett; and brother Gerald Bennett.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Luis Collazo will officiate. Family and friends may view the livestream of the service by going to Barbara's obituary page on the funeral home website.
Burial will be in Lambs Cemetery, Wales Township. Pallbearers will be David Fitz, Tom Jackson, Stephen Wroblewski and Justin Bixler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lambs United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com