Barbara J. Russell Obituary
Barbara J. Russell

Port Huron - Barbara Jeanne Russell, 79, of Port Huron, MI died Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was born July 26, 1940 in Van Nuys, California to the late Robert and Celia Robinson.

Barbara was a manager at the Tropicana Hotel in Disneyland and considered working at Disneyland her dream job. She also collected sports and Disney memorabilia, and enjoyed traveling, and shopping.

She is survived by four children, Kevin (Kim) Rex, Donald (Stacey) Rex, Shawn (Maritza) Nowowiejski, and C.B. (Dana) Nowowiejski; 15 grandchildren, Nicholas (fiancé Jackie Easton), Lacie (Scott), Dallas (Ashley), Jordan (fiancé Georgia), Blake, Hanna, Sydney, Dean, Daniel, Dana, Christian, Justin, Lauren, Amber and Cooper; 11 great grandchildren, Jabez, Jericho, Lyriq, Rowan, Kaydal, Malachi, Adelynne, Luna, Vada, CJ and Riley; a brother, Bob Mueller; several nieces and nephews; and her work family at the Tropicana Hotel in Disneyland.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2019
