1/1
Barbara Jeanne Schroeppel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jeanne Schroeppel

St. Clair - Barbara Jeanne Schroeppel, age 90 of St. Clair, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 13, 2020. Born to the late James and Barbara Macklem on Nov. 11, 1929 in Kalispell, Montana, Jeanne grew up in Romeo and Imlay City, and graduated from Imlay City High School in 1948. She moved to St. Clair to work as a stenographer and secretary at Diamond Crystal Salt Co. and met John Schroeppel at the Mardi Gras Festival in Marine City. They were wed Nov. 5, 1949 and enjoyed more than 67 years of marriage.

Jeanne was a homemaker, was employed as a certified nursing assistant and provided childcare in her home. With her mischievous personality, she brought fun and laughter to her household. Jeanne delighted in walking, reading, solving challenger crossword puzzles, playing in Scrabble tournaments, and collecting ceramic owls and butterflies, and antique pottery. Jeanne had a beautiful alto voice and loved to sing. She sang in church choirs, and duets and trios, and belonged to the St. Clair Music Study Club. She was a member of Columbus Bible Church.

Jeanne is survived by daughters Phyllis Van Kampen (Lewis) and Patricia Kearns (Phillip), son Ken, granddaughters Erin Arbogast (Scott) and Laura Van Kampen, and sister Evelyn Macklem. She was preceded in death by her husband John, brother Albert Macklem, and sisters Louise Wolak and Mary Vaughan.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Wadhams Creek Senior Community for caring for Jeanne the past several years.

Memorials may be made to Columbus Bible Church, 1770 Palms Rd, Columbus, MI 48063 or Right to Life of Michigan, PO Box 901, Wyoming, MI 49519.

Private burial arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved