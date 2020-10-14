Barbara Jeanne Schroeppel



St. Clair - Barbara Jeanne Schroeppel, age 90 of St. Clair, went home to be with the Lord Oct. 13, 2020. Born to the late James and Barbara Macklem on Nov. 11, 1929 in Kalispell, Montana, Jeanne grew up in Romeo and Imlay City, and graduated from Imlay City High School in 1948. She moved to St. Clair to work as a stenographer and secretary at Diamond Crystal Salt Co. and met John Schroeppel at the Mardi Gras Festival in Marine City. They were wed Nov. 5, 1949 and enjoyed more than 67 years of marriage.



Jeanne was a homemaker, was employed as a certified nursing assistant and provided childcare in her home. With her mischievous personality, she brought fun and laughter to her household. Jeanne delighted in walking, reading, solving challenger crossword puzzles, playing in Scrabble tournaments, and collecting ceramic owls and butterflies, and antique pottery. Jeanne had a beautiful alto voice and loved to sing. She sang in church choirs, and duets and trios, and belonged to the St. Clair Music Study Club. She was a member of Columbus Bible Church.



Jeanne is survived by daughters Phyllis Van Kampen (Lewis) and Patricia Kearns (Phillip), son Ken, granddaughters Erin Arbogast (Scott) and Laura Van Kampen, and sister Evelyn Macklem. She was preceded in death by her husband John, brother Albert Macklem, and sisters Louise Wolak and Mary Vaughan.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Wadhams Creek Senior Community for caring for Jeanne the past several years.



Memorials may be made to Columbus Bible Church, 1770 Palms Rd, Columbus, MI 48063 or Right to Life of Michigan, PO Box 901, Wyoming, MI 49519.



Private burial arrangements by Young Funeral Home, China Twp.









