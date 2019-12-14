Services
Barbara Kay Cone

Port Huron - 65, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron.

She was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on November 9, 1954, daughter of the late Edgar and Kathryn (O'Brien) Cone.

She was an Alumni of Port Huron Catholic High School and graduated from St. Clair County Community College.

She retired from DTE Energy after 28 years of service.

She is survived by her brother, William (Debra) Cone of North Street; nephew, Andrew Cone; nieces, Angela (Matt) Burke and Trisha Cone; great-niece and nephews, Caden and Lilah Cone and Finn Burke.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother Robert Cone (September 2019).

The family honors the memory of Barbara and invites you to visit and share memories on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Parish Church in Port Huron on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Father Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Stand Up to Cancer.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
