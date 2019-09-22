|
Barbara Paton Kerr
Charlotte, NC - Barbara "Granny" Paton Kerr, 84 of Port Huron, MI passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home in Charlotte, NC with her daughter by her side. Barbara was born on August 6, 1935 in Port Huron, MI to the late Bernice and Charles Paton. She married Henry E. Kerr on July 10, 1954 and together they had five children.
Barbara had a love for all animals, especially dogs and horses. Sitting by the St. Clair River watching the boats go by was one of her favorite past times. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on her daughter's patio in Charlotte, NC watching the hummingbirds.
Barbara is survived by her children; Michael Kerr, Su-Ellen Shoudy-Kerr, Laurie Stuart, Linda Leonard and Kerry Kerr; grandchildren, Christopher Kerr and wife, Heather, Danielle Moutselos and husband, Theofilos, Bradley Brunet, Lisa Buchanan and husband, James, Brittney Verdun and husband, Scott, Bridgette Owens and husband, Derek and several great-grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her sister, Ruthanne Burden, brother, Joe Paton and wife, Sharon, and a lot of very special people whom she adopted over the years along with several four-legged friends. Some of her special friends included Dick and Joan Prevost, Cindy Armstrong and Francis Badley.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Gregory Shoudy; nephews, Billy and Chris Burden and many other special people.
Barbara will be missed by all that loved her.
Memorials can be made to your local Hospice in her name. Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 22, 2019