- - Barbara Schneck, 69, passed on Friday, September 27, 2019, after a courageous battle with complications of diabetes and heart disease. Barb was born on December 23, 1949, the daughter of Regina and Henry Lasinski. Her father preceded her in death. Barb married Arthur Schneck on September 1, 1972. Barb was a registered nurse and spent most of her career working at Mercy Hospital in Port Huron, Michigan, before relocating to New Port Richey, Florida.

Barb was a loving wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She was kind, patient, compassionate, and had a good sense of humor. Even while struggling with severe illness, Barb seldom complained and was always concerned about others. Barb is survived by her loving husband, Art, of forty-seven years; her mom, Regina; her sisters, Dee Morris and Wanda Snyder; sisters-in-law, Christine Schneider, Karen Schneck, and Carol Varner; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Barb's wishes were to be cremated and have no public services. In remembrance of Barb, memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, online, or by phone, 1-800-342-2383, or to a . In death, as in life, Barb would want to help others.
