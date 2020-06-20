Barbara Theresa Hyde
Emmett - 89, of Emmett, from where she grew up and formerly of Livonia and Detroit, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi.
She was born Wednesday, June 25, 1930, in Emmett, the daughter of the late George and Euphrasia (O'Connor) Hyde.
Barbara was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, Emmett, and a member of the Daughters of Isabella and active member of T.O.P.S.
She was employed by Chrysler for 30 years until her retirement in 1982. She had also worked for Sears and Roebuck at the Livonia Mall. Barbara was very kind, a caregiver, loved children and babies and was proud of her Irish heritage.
Surviving are 39 nieces, nephews and many great nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by siblings, Joe, Ray, George, Harold, Patrick, James, Mary Alice Hyde, Mary Jeffries and Joanne Zapor.
The family honors the memory of Barbara and invites you to attend Rite of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, her birthday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Fr. Tom Kuehnemund, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Twp.
Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac.
Memorials are suggested to "Daughters of Isabella". For information and Guest Book kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.