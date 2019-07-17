|
Bassam Hani Nasr, M.D
Fort Gratiot - Bassam Hani Nasr, M.D, went with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, after a short illness. Dr. Nasr, a well-known Gastroenterologist in Port Huron, has lived with his family in St. Clair County for over 30 years. He grew up in Lebanon. He came to the United States to fulfill the American Dream through hard work.
With his vision, Dr. Nasr co-founded Physician Healthcare Network 25 years ago and has been the president since its inception. He brought access to various areas of medicine to this community. Over the years he had employed hundreds throughout the network and cared for so many. His contributions to the community are so significant, and his leadership has touched thousands of lives.
He believed in Philanthropy and gave back to the community through various generous contributions to organizations such as Blue Water Hospice, SC4, and the Community Foundation, to name a few.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marcelle, his four sons, Hani 18, Peter and Paul 17, and Andrew 12. He is also survived by his sisters Salwa, Marie, Hoda, and Therese, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his late parents Hani and Emily, and his late sister Ilham
Bassam always cared for everyone else and put his friends, family, and patients first. His legacy of giving is felt everywhere we go in the community.
Visitations will take place at Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church, 43888 Hayes Road, Clinton Twp, MI 48038. (586)630-0002, on Thursday, July 18, 4-8 PM, with prayer at 7:00 PM. A final viewing will take place on Friday at 9:00-10:00 AM with mass resurrection at 10:00 AM. Burial will immediately follow.
Published in The Times Herald from July 17 to July 18, 2019