Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Riverlawn Cemetery Chapel
Beate E. Zinnert


1940 - 2019
Beate E. Zinnert Obituary
Beate E. Zinnert

Marysville - Beate E. Zinnert, 78, of Marysville, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

She was born October 3, 1940 in Cottbus, Germany to the late Georg and Kathi Zinnert.

Beate was employed for many years in the pharmaceutical industry. She was known as a free spirit and spent several years living in her car in the Marysville Park & Ride lot.

She is survived by two sisters, Ursula Knop and Renate Brandenstein and several nieces and nephew.

Services will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Riverlawn Cemetery Chapel.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
