Beatrice Ann Zyrowski
Beatrice Ann Zyrowski

Marine City - Beatrice Ann (Eby) Zyrowski is survived by her Loving Husband Ted of 59 years, Beautiful Mother of Michael and (Lynn) Marine City, Chris and (Diane) Oxford, Paula and (Michael) Jastifer Grand Rapids, Scott, Florida. Patricia and (Tim) Nickerson, Colorado. Loving Proud Grandmother/Mega to Mike and Michelle, Andrew and Samantha, Jessica and Nick Blair, Joshua and Lauren, Dan, Dylan and Chloe, Marisa Bea, Marta, Ashley, Adam, Margaret and James. She was blessed with 8 Great Grandchildren. Loving sister to Richard (Mary) Eby and many Nieces and Nephews. Beatrice was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Margaret Eby, and Brother Patrick (Kate).

Bea attended St. Patrick's elementary in Carleton, Mi. St. Mary's High School for Girls in Monroe, Nazareth College in Kalamazoo and St. Joseph School of Nursing in Flint. A Registered Nurse for 30 years, Bea worked Mt. Pleasant, Port Huron, River District Hospital in East China and Visiting Nurses Association. Bea was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Parish in Marine City, a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Holy Cross Bible Study Club, and the Holy Cross Choir. She was also active in the Marine City Saturday Luncheon club and the Happy Hookers Knitting Club.

Bea and Ted traveled the world together making friends and bringing smiles to everyone they met.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 3 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Algonac. Fr. Joseph Horn will be the celebrant. Visiting hours will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and at church one hour prior to mass. Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Marine City.

Pallbearers: Mike, Andy, Dylan, Ashley, and Adam Zyrowski, Marisa and Marta Grivins, and James Jastifer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Marine City. To leave the family a message of comfort visit: www.youngcolonial.com




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
