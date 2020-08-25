Beatrice Bishop
Memphis - Beatrice Bishop was ushered by God's Angels into heaven and met her Savior August 23, 2020. Marwood staff, where she lived the past 2 years, witnessed her peaceful departure from earth to her home in heaven. Beatrice was born on June 6, 1923. She couldn't imagine living to 97. Beatrice was met by husband, Bill Bishop who arrived in heaven August 3, 2011. Bill and Bea were married on June 14, 1947 in Goodells Baptist Church, where they were lifetime members. They became the proud parents of two children, Sue Anne (Tony) Killian of Emmett, Michigan and Gary (Debbie) Bishop of Wales, Michigan. She enjoyed being a wife, mother and help mate with her husband. She worked as Bill's partner in the farming and dairy business. As a home-maker, she gardened, canned the produce and always had homemade dessert with meals. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She made many afghan's over the years. Granddaughter, Dawn took an interest in knitting and Grandma taught her. After retirement, Bea and Bill wintered in Florida for 30 years. Bea was active in her church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and participated in the Woman's Group. Bea is survived by her children; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Bea is also survived by three sisters and one brother. Preceding her in death were two sisters and four brothers. Visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, Memphis. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2002 in the First Baptist Church of Goodells. Face-masks or face-coverings and maintaining six feet social distancing will be required for attendance. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com