Beatrice L. Straub
Beatrice L. Straub

Port Huron - Beatrice L. Straub, 96, of Port Huron, died Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born December 6, 1923 in Kenockee Township to the late William and Mary Maurey. She married Walter P. Straub on June 16, 1945. He preceded her in death on May 26, 1994.

Beatrice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 75 years, where she was involved in the Mary Martha Guild and the Lutheran Ladies Auxiliary. She was a sales clerk at Sperry's Department Store for many years. She had an active part in her family and in her church family. They were very important to her. She enjoyed her home, cooking, and taking care of her yard, garden, and flowers.

She is survived by three children, Darlene Loxton, Gary (Lezly) Straub and Frederick (Alice) Straub; nine grandchildren, Kevin (Kristin) Straub, Jason Straub, Benjamin (Jamie) Straub, Kristal (Carl Thompson) Straub, Kathleen (Ian Jones) Straub, Stephanie (John) Mckenzie, Angela (John) Marshall, Nichole (Tim) Wilmouth and Andrea (Donald) Tarrence; eight great grandchildren; sister, Verna Miller; brother-in-law, William Silverthorn; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Henry Maurey; sisters, Marjorie Cohoe and Beulah Silverthorn; and a son-in-law, John Loxton.

Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in Trinity Lutheran Church. Dr. Mark Madson will officiate.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.

Thanks to Water Wheel Alternative Living and staff for her care this past year.




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
