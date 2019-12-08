Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Sandusky - Belinda G. Farkas, 68, of Sandusky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 6, 2019.

She was born February 6, 1951 in Detroit to Emogene and the late Charles Evans. She married Danny Farkas on August 25, 1972 in Memphis.

Belinda was a 1969 graduate of Memphis High School and 1972 graduate of St. Clair County Community College. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse with Medilodge of Yale for many years. She enjoyed solving puzzles and was known as a loving and caring person. Belinda and her husband built a log home and lived in the Keewahaw Peninsula for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Danny; son, William G. (Stephanie) Farkas; mother, Emogene Fee; siblings, Roger (Charlotte) Evans, Cheryl (David) Biggs, and Betty (David) Hughes; sister-in-law, Nancy Wilkins; brothers-in-law, Larry (Lori) Farkas and Kenny Farkas; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. The Reverend Donald Reynolds of First Baptist Church of Capac will officiate.

To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
