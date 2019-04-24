|
Benjamin F. Schweihofer
St. Clair - Benjamin F. Schweihofer, age 90, of St. Clair, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born September 30, 1928 in St. Clair to the late Aloysius and Dorothy Schweihofer.
Benjamin met Anne Weingartz October 4, 1950 and were married August 11, 1951. Anne preceded him in death in 2018. Ben was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. Ben was the former owner-operator of Schweihofer Steel Buildings and was a lifelong area farmer. He was a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. His other memberships included the Knights of Columbus Council #2251 and International Union of Brick Layers and Allied Craftworkers. Along with farming Ben enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking.
He is survived by daughters, Marie Neely, Marcia (Matthew) Murphy, Susanne (Robert) McGuire and Sharon (Shawn) Smith; son in law, Stephen Sedrowski, grandchildren, Amanda Long, Shelia McGuire, Sarah Browne, Christine Smith, Kelsey Smith and Benjamin Sedrowski; "adopted daughter" Lilly Stevenson; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Dave (Dorothy) Schweihofer, Mary Rhein, Joan (John) Paling, Josephine Lang and Annette (Bob) Burgess.
He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Anne Schweihofer; daughter, Veronica Sedrowski; infant sons, Mark and Christopher; son in law, Rickie Neely; brothers, Joseph, Pete, Jim and Francis Schweihofer and sister, Dorothy Ann Wathen.
Funeral mass will be Friday April 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Thursday 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Friday at church 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to , 's for Children, or Disabled American Veterans. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019