Bernadene Lenore Lohr
Fort Gratiot - age 87, went home to be with the Lord who she loved, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 2, 1931, in Gardendale, Michigan to the late Reverend Adolph and Ethel (Wolpert) Shay.
She lived in the Port Huron area for most of her life.
Bernadene married Louis R. Lohr in 1951 in Mesa, Arizona. They were married for 65 years. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2016.
Bernadene graduated from Port Huron High School in 1949. She worked at the Port Huron Paper Company, Personal Finance Company in Mesa, Arizona, GTW Railroad Freight Office in the record department and was a co-owner and secretary for Rox Ex Company, which she and her husband owned for 25 years. She was also a housewife for many years.
Bernadene is a former member of Court Street Baptist Church, she worked in the nursery and was a part of the Sunday school program for beginners. She attended Ross Bible Church for 35 years. She enjoyed playing the piano, bowling, canoeing, square dancing, and traveling.
Bernadene is survived by her daughters, Pam (David) Tetreau, Cheryl (Paul) Hafer, Wendy (Ken) Tassie, and Sandra (Ken) Hodges; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Jacob), Michael (Brooke), Steven, Justin, Caleb, Hannah and Victoria; step-grand-daughter, Brianna (Ray); great-grandchildren, Ariana Hafer, Noah Brown, and baby girl Brown; step-great-grandchildren, Caden and Connor.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Hafer.
The family honors the memory of Bernadene and invites you to visit and share memories on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home - North. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Pallbearers will, Justin Tetreau, Caleb Tetreau, Michael Tassie, Zach Stencel, Hannah Hodges, and Victoria Hodges.
Memorials are suggested to Gideon's International. For guest book and information, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019