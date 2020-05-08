|
|
Bernard D. Sawdon
Marysville - Bernard Dean Sawdon, 83, of Marysville, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was born December 26, 1936 in Capac to the late William R. and Wilda Sawdon. He married Marlene "Mollie" Warsinski on August 4, 1965 in Port Huron.
Bernard was employed with SEMCO Energy for many years prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed anything to do with trains.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, "Mollie"; two sons, John (Corie) Sawdon and Wayne (Terri) Sawdon; three grandsons, Riley Sawdon and Taylor and Austin Stankus; two sisters, Bernice Biehn and Bonnie Williamson; three brothers, Robert Sawdon, Bruce (Joyce) Sawdon and Brian Sawdon; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Mark Peruski. He was preceded in death by a brother, William Sawdon Sr.; and four sisters, Brenda Ellis, Bettie McAlpine, Barb Sprenger and Bev Phillips.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Riverlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Blue Water Hospice.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020