Bernard J. Bowman
Lexington - Bernard Joseph Bowman, age 92, of Lexington, formerly of Roseville, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at McLaren Macomb Hospital.
He was born May 20, 1927 in Shenadoah, PA, son of the late Theodore and Elsie (Kubeldzis) Bowman. Bernard married Donna L. Shank on November 8, 1947 in the Lexington U. Methodist Church.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII. Bernard retired from D&S Tool & Die. He was a member of Lexington U. Methodist Church, Croswell O.E.S. Chapter #236, and Croswell F&AM Lodge #469.
He is survived by his loving wife Donna; 2 sons, Paul (Karen), and David (Janetta); 3 daughters, Lynn Davidson, Deborah (Jerry) Leaman, and Lauri DeGrove; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Bernard was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Davidson, and sister, Eileen McCloskey
Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, October 23 at Lexington U. Methodist Church. Rev. Susan Youmans will officiate. Burial will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Military Rites by the Croswell American Legion Post #255.
Friends may call from 2-9 PM Tuesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Lexington, and from 10-11 AM Wednesday at the Church. O.E.S. Services 7 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Lexington U. Methodist Church, or Croswell F&AM Lodge #469.
