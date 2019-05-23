|
Bernard "Butch" Rumenapp Jr.
East China Township - Bernard "Butch" E. Rumenapp Jr., 70, of East China entered eternal life on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born on September 11, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Bernard Sr. and Phyllis Smith Seay.
Butch was a father, son, brother, grandfather and a mentor. Building a real estate business from the ground up in a community that he loved. Butch had an amazing ability to learn and do anything that he set his mind to. Qualifying for a Pro-am golf tournament and learning to fly airplanes are just two examples of his dedication to self-exploration. He always had a passion for motorcycles and could often be seen cruising the area on his favorite Harley Davidson. He will be missed by many.
Butch is survived by his children, Matthew Rumenapp of Ira Township and Michael Rumenapp of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Bryeanna Rumenapp, Mickayla Simkins, and Shane Whitney; brothers, Lonnie Coon and Billy Jenks; sisters, Debby Montague and Phyllis Newsome Creedmoor. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his son, Thomas; brothers Ronnie Jenks, Dale Jenks and Larry Coon.
Visitation will take place at the Bower-Rose Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24, 2019 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm. Cremation will follow. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 23, 2019