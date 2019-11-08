|
|
Bernell Moody
Yale - 89, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
He was born in Yale, Michigan August 19, 1930, son of the late Clarence and Cecil (Green) Moody.
Bernell married Marjorie Graham in 1954. He was blessed with a second marriage to Virginia Carr in 2000.
He served his country with the United States Army in the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1953. Bernell was employed by the Yale Rubber Company for 45 years as a Maintenance Technician. He was a vital member of the Countryside Christian Church and an Elder for many years. He enjoyed fishing and cutting wood, and was an avid gardener.
His motto was "Don't grow it if ya can't eat it!"
Surviving in addition to his wife Virginia is his children, Jim (Laurie) of Yale and Diane Pagel of Croswell; siblings, Lloyd Moody, Jack Moody, Robert Moody, and Helen Grifka; sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, James Rourke, Richard and Kathy Carr, Rick and Marilyn, Reginald and their families; grandchildren, Gordon, Douglas, John, Adam, Amy Carr, Glen and Courtney Deer, Brett and Mandy Bowman, and Brandon Rourke; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie, Bostyn, Sabrina, Megan, Shane, Kara, Kyle, Courtney, Austin, and Kylee;
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; daughter Susan, two sisters, Mary and Bertha; and a son-in-law John.
The family honors the memory of Bernell and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Countryside Christian Church, 9985 Yale Road. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Countryside Christian Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019