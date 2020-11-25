Bernice A. Boughner
Fort Gratiot Township - Bernice Ann (Young) Boughner (70), went to her reward after a battle with cancer. Her husband, Floyd Roy Boughner of 41 years pre-deceased her. She is survived by two sons, Martin Joseph of Fort Gratiot and Darrell Clarke of Burtchville Township; grandchildren, Ayn Boughner of Fort Gratiot, Ashley Owens-Cimino of St. Cloud, Florida, Angela Owen of Poinciana, Florida, and Tabitha Clio of Burtchville Township; brothers, Martin Allen Young of Austin, Texas, Franklin Lewis Young Jr. of Fort Gratiot, Edward "Sonny" Clement Young of Clyde Township, and Frederick John Young Wake Forest, North Carolina; and sister, Mary Ellen Woodhouse of Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born December 30, 1949, Bernice was raised in Port Huron and graduated from Port Huron Catholic High School. In her career with the U.S. Navy Reserve (1968-1978) and the U.S. Coast Guard (1978-2000), she moved to various places in the country before returning to Port Huron. She retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve as a Chief Petty Officer in the administration division.
She frequently volunteered for various local occasions including the Port Huron Hospital Festival of Trees (eight years) and as a coordinator of the Master Gardener Hot Line for the Michigan State University Extension (eight years). Known for her gardening expertise, her lush back yard garden was featured in the 2013 Master Gardener Garden Tour. She was also a volunteer for the St. Clair County Council on Aging, as well as a member of the Center's Veterans Club.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
