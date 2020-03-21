|
Bernice "Bea" Dolan
Kimball Township - Bernice "Bea" Dolan, 82, of Kimball Township, formerly of Memphis, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a very short battle with leukemia. She was born on August 15, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Paddy and Zita Burns. She married Donald Dolan on October 14, 1961 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage until his passing on October 19, 2018. Bea worked at the schools in Memphis as a lunch aide and also served on the school board and volunteered on the Booster Club. When she wasn't working, Bea would help at the service station that she and Don owned. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Most of all she was devoted to her family. Bea was wonderful in the kitchen and her famous pickles and fudge will be missed by many. Bea is survived by her son, Rene Dolan of Port Huron; her two daughters, Diane Gibson and Denise (Jim) Balok, both of Allen, TX; three grandchildren, Katie Balok, Johnny Balok and Ben Gibson; a sister, Stella (Sam) Daigle of Sandusky and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Bea was preceded in death by two brothers and their spouses, Clarence (Donna) Burns and Francis (Loretta) Burns. A Mass of Resurrection for immediate family will be held at Our Lady on Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Interment will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Emmett. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when travel and social distancing restrictions are lightened. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the or to Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Attn: The Memphis High School Alumni Association Fund/Dolan Scholarship, 500 Water St, Port Huron, MI 48060. A scholarship fund in memorial of Donald and Bernice Dolan is being established. To send condolences, visit: www.kammeraad-merchant.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020