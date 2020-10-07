1/1
Bernice M. Kopa-Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice M. Kopa-Young

Port Huron Township - 92, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wadhams Creek Senior Community.

She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on June 14, 1928, daughter of the late Felix and Bernice Czarnecki.

Bernice married Thaddeus Kopa on May 10, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1976. She then married Robert Young in 1986 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.

Bernice enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, baking, and most importantly being with grandchildren, family, and friends. She devoted her time to St. Johns United Church of Christ and Council on Aging helping people in need. She loved spending winters in Chokoloskee, Florida and prior to retirement she worked for the Port Huron Area School District for many years in food service. She was a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel.

Bernice is survived by her two children, Mary (Mark) Rademacher of Shelby Township and Edward (Carol) Kopa of Marysville; six grandchildren, Joseph (Michelle) Kopa of Maryland, Kelli Rademacher of Virginia, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Kopa of Illinois, Kathryn (Ilana) Kein of Maryland, Mallory Kopa of Ypsilanti, and Janelle (Mason) Engnes of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, Ada, and Eleanor; one sister, Delores Mortimer of Richmond; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Theodore "Ted" Kopa; and six siblings, Walter, Victor, Helen, Phil, Jo, Jenny.

Bernice's family extends a thank you to the staff at Wadhams Creek Senior Community for the wonderful care provided.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Graveside services and interment will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Caswell Cemetery in Kimball Township. A "celebration" of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair County Council on Aging.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved