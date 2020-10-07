Bernice M. Kopa-Young
Port Huron Township - 92, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Wadhams Creek Senior Community.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on June 14, 1928, daughter of the late Felix and Bernice Czarnecki.
Bernice married Thaddeus Kopa on May 10, 1947. He preceded her in death on January 25, 1976. She then married Robert Young in 1986 and he preceded her in death on May 1, 2011.
Bernice enjoyed working in her yard, cooking, baking, and most importantly being with grandchildren, family, and friends. She devoted her time to St. Johns United Church of Christ and Council on Aging helping people in need. She loved spending winters in Chokoloskee, Florida and prior to retirement she worked for the Port Huron Area School District for many years in food service. She was a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel.
Bernice is survived by her two children, Mary (Mark) Rademacher of Shelby Township and Edward (Carol) Kopa of Marysville; six grandchildren, Joseph (Michelle) Kopa of Maryland, Kelli Rademacher of Virginia, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Kopa of Illinois, Kathryn (Ilana) Kein of Maryland, Mallory Kopa of Ypsilanti, and Janelle (Mason) Engnes of Minnesota; four great-grandchildren, Madeline, Olivia, Ada, and Eleanor; one sister, Delores Mortimer of Richmond; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Theodore "Ted" Kopa; and six siblings, Walter, Victor, Helen, Phil, Jo, Jenny.
Bernice's family extends a thank you to the staff at Wadhams Creek Senior Community for the wonderful care provided.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Graveside services and interment will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Caswell Cemetery in Kimball Township. A "celebration" of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair County Council on Aging.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com