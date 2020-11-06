1/1
Bertha Clyne
1929 - 2020
Bertha Clyne

Port Huron - Bertha Clyne passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at Regency on the Lake in Ft. Gratiot, MI. Bertha was born to Frank and May (Hoskins) Schmelzer on December 11, 1929 in Carsonville, Michigan.

Bertha was the wife of Donald B Clyne for over 65 years. She worked in payroll at Mueller Brass, was a member of the Gold Wings Motorcycle Club, an avid book reader, and a longtime member of Port Huron Baptist Church and Court Street Baptist Church. In past days she could often be found riding the motorcycle with her husband, Don, and also spending time with her family.

Bertha is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Charles) Corry; seven grandchildren, Heather (Robert) Garant, Jacquelyn (David) Moore, Jillian (Jeff) Iles, Donald Clyne, Johnathan Clyne, Daniel (Tera) Corry and Jamie Corry; ten great grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Ella Joan (Jerry) Grant.

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Burling Clyne; her daughter, Constance Diane Lukianoff; her son, Donald Frank Clyne; her father, Frank Schmelzer; her mother, May Schmelzer; her sister, Dorthea Schmelzer; her great grandson, Athaniel Lee Gould; and her great granddaughter, Olivia Paige Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 14, 2020 in Port Huron Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend Mark Montgomery will officiate.

Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
