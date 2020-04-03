|
Beryl F. Levy
St. Clair - Beryl Francis (McGee) Levy passed from this life on April 2, 2020 - (not related to the virus). She was born in Lincoln, NE, to Albert E. and Mollie (Weber) McGee on June 13, 1931. Her early years were spent in Warren, Michigan. At about age 12 she and her family moved to a house just outside Marine City, MI. Beryl attended Marine City High School and was the Salutatorian of the MCHS class of 1949.
After graduation, Beryl went to work as a secretary at Diamond Crystal in St. Clair. There she met Merle Levy and they married in 1960. Beryl continued to work until their first child, Juliet Ann was born, with her sister, Nancy Joan, following a few years later. The family enjoyed travel adventures such as a trip to California, a rental cottage on the Lake Huron, camping, and many trips to Cedar Point. Beryl did all the driving because Merle was legally blind. Beryl went back to work, for the East China school district, in the late 1960s. She retired, as secretary to the principal of St. Clair High School, in 1993.
Merle and Beryl enjoyed leisure years of traveling (Hawaii, England, Barbados and three winters in Yuma, AZ), volunteering at church and going to theatre. Beryl used her new-found time to earn a Master Gardener certificate, and she and Merle remained active in the life of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in St. Clair - now Holy Family. Beryl was part of the Altar Guild and volunteered at The Thrift Shop. Later life also brought the joys of being a grandma to Nancy's children, Dylan and Erin. Beryl was a devoted spouse to Merle as he faded away into Alzheimer's; his earthly journey ended in January of 2009. She continued to live in the house they shared until a couple years ago when she moved to assisted living. In 2019, she moved to East Lansing to be closer to Juliet.
Survived by daughters Juliet (Eric) and Nancy (Dan), and grandchildren Dylan and Erin. Much appreciation to niece Mary Lynn Scheiler for lots of help and companionship since Merle died.
Due to current conditions, cremation has taken place. A Memorial and Interment service will be scheduled - when life gets back to some semblance of normal - at Holy Family Episcopal Church (formerly St. Paul's) in St. Clair.
Memorials may be made to Holy Family Episcopal Church or Blue Water Area Humane Society. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020