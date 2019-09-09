|
Bessie Spears Mason
Port Huron - Bessie Mae Spears Mason, 101, of Port Huron Township, died Friday, September 6, 2019.
She was born December 22, 1917 in Elberton, Georgia to the late Jack and Mamie Spears.
Bessie is survived by nieces and nephews, Mamietta Bell, Bonnie (Curley) Summers, Frieda A. Speer, Reyna (Emmett) Williams, Carla (Dorsey) Ross, Cindy Spear and Warren Spear; several cousins; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Speer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Mason; and two brothers, William Spear and Feaster Speer.
Private services have taken place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 9, 2019