Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Spears Mason


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bessie Spears Mason Obituary
Bessie Spears Mason

Port Huron - Bessie Mae Spears Mason, 101, of Port Huron Township, died Friday, September 6, 2019.

She was born December 22, 1917 in Elberton, Georgia to the late Jack and Mamie Spears.

Bessie is survived by nieces and nephews, Mamietta Bell, Bonnie (Curley) Summers, Frieda A. Speer, Reyna (Emmett) Williams, Carla (Dorsey) Ross, Cindy Spear and Warren Spear; several cousins; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Speer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Mason; and two brothers, William Spear and Feaster Speer.

Private services have taken place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now