Brown City - Beth Ann Mutnansky age 41 of Brown City died April 20, 2020. She was born in Lapeer to William and Denise Mutnansky. She graduated from Brown City High School Class of 1996 and received her BS Degree in Health Care Administration from Ferris State University. She has also received an Associate Degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant.

Beth worked in Romeo at the Orchard Grove Assisted Living Facility. She loved to read and enjoyed making crafts. She attended St. Nicholas in Capac.

Beth is survived by her parents William and Denise Mutnansky and a brother Christopher (Christine) Mutnansky.

A private gathering to be held on Friday at Carman Funeral Home with burial to follow in in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
