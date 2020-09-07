Betsy Fortner



Royal Oak - Betsy Fortner, of Royal Oak, went home to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Betsy was born in Port Huron, MI in 1942. She is survived by husband, Bill, of 49 years; mother, Lois Koschnick; sisters Barbara Hilgendorf (Robert) and Joan Keeter; brother-in-law Robert Fortner and sister-in-law Dorthy Currie; and numerous cousins and friends. Visitation Wednesday, September 9, 4 - 7 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak (4 blocks E. of Woodward). Funeral service Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 202 E. Fifth St., Royal Oak, at 11:00 a.m. (visiting 10:00).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store