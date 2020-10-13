Bette Rae Cook



Croswell - Bette Rae Cook, age 97, of Croswell, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lakeshore AFC, Lexington



She was born August 6, 1923 at 107 S. Howard Avenue, Croswell, where she lived most of her life, to the late Dolson and Loma (Gardner) Griffith. She and Wesley Cook were married on March 10, 1948 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Wes died December 21, 2017,



Bette was a member of the F. Presbyterian Church of Croswell. She was formerly treasurer of the City of Croswell. She later became an insurance agent. Wes and Bette loved to travel and made many trips to Europe. Bette loved to dance and could polka with the best of them. They enjoyed 28 years as winter Texans and 13 winters in Florida.



Surviving are her children James (Sue) Weller, Jr. of Lexington, Jerry (Joann) Cook of Deckerville, Jane McLane of Croswell and Janice Danielson of Ludington; five grandchildren: Debbie (Aaron) Jolley, Steve (Sharon) Cook, Dennis (Cathy) Cook, Mike McLane and Julie McLane; great grandchildren Rebecca and Claire Kocan, Jordan, Jayden and Gabe Danielson.



She was preceded in death by grandson James Weller, III and step great grandson Matt Kocan, brother Avery Griffith and a sister Zella Sineni and son in law Bob Danielson



The funeral will be at 11 A.M. Friday, October 16 at the Pomeroy Funeral Home, Croswell. The Rev. Dr. H., Leigh Holder will officiate. Burial will be in Croswell Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursdday from 3 to 9 P.M. and from 10 to 11 A.M. Friday. Memorials are suggested to the Church Deacons.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store