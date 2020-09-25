Betty J. Reynolds
Marine City - Betty J. Reynolds, age 86, of Marine City, passed away from Parkinson's Disease on September 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 1, 1933 in St. Clair to the late Arnold and Bertha Dodge. Betty worked with Chris Craft in Algonac as a secretary until their closing in 1969, she then went to St. Clair Plastics in Marine City until her retirement.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ, and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. Betty enjoyed softball, bowling, baking, but most of all Betty cherished the times with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
She is survived by her children; Darlene (Paul) Vermeulen, Patricia Bassett, Vince (Virginia) Reynolds, Jim (Peggy) Reynolds, Lynne (Curt) Sicken; sister, Helen DeLude; 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her siblings; Laverne Dodge, Evelyn Summerville, Delores Schunk, Florence Duetsch and Arnold Dodge.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. visiting hours will be Monday, September 28 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. as well at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. Memorials are suggested to St. John's United Church of Christ, Marine City or to Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com