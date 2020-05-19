|
Betty J. Smith
Port Huron - Betty J. Smith, 88, of Port Huron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born January 22, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Lloyd and Mary Gilmour. She married the love of her life, Charles Lysle Smith on December 12, 1953 in Port Huron. He died August 22, 2017.
Betty graduated from Port Huron High School in 1949 and was a supervisor with Michigan Bell Telephone for 16 years.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 58 years, where she served as an Elder, President of the Corporation, and in countless other capacities. Betty believed in serving her community. She was a Past President of the Museum Guild, member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, Past Chairman of the Hospital Octoberfest and Festival of Trees, City of Port Huron election volunteer and was awarded a Life Time Achievement Award from the City of Port Huron in 2001.
Betty is survived by four children, Debra (Bruce) Larner, Charles (Dawn Peltz) Smith, Thomas (Nancy) Smith and Robert Smith; eight grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three sisters, Marilyn Gilmour, Nancy (Bob) Matthews and Sandy (Steve) Rajnay; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time, and masks will be required.
Funeral services for the family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to watch the service by logging in to the funeral home website. The Reverend Jason Pittman will officiate.
The public is welcome to join the family for a graveside service at Lakeside Cemetery at 12:15 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the McLaren Foundation.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020