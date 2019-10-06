|
Betty Jane Fenner
St. Clair - Betty Jane Fenner, age 86, of St. Clair, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born December 3, 1932 in St. Clair to the late Henry and Dorothy Brenner.
Betty graduated from St. Clair High School and continued her education at Port Huron Junior College for 2 years. Following her schooling Betty worked at the Diamond Crystal Salt Company, she was a substitute teacher for the East China School District and finished her working career following many years of employment at the Commercial and Savings Bank.
Betty was a longtime active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Aid, LLA. She also enjoyed 10 years as a Campfire Girl Troop Leader, she hosted many bus trips for the Council on Aging, and was a volunteer for the St. Clair Historical Museum.
On August 28, 1954 Betty married Maynard Russel Fenner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Clair. He preceded her in death on September 7, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Terry (Kevin) Maas and Sandy (Richard) Rekar; grandson, Craig Maas; brother, Ronald (Sharon) Brenner and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Monday 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair and Tuesday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church prior to service.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Clair Historical Museum, or the wishes of the family. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019