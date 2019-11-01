|
Betty Jane Morrison
Betty Jane Morrison, age 96, born in Port Huron, MI on May 15, 1923 and died October 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Archiebald (Archie) B. Morrison. Dearest mother of Judith Scheible, Richard Morrison and Roseann (Patrick) Poag, Grandmother of Dean and Jeff Morrison, Mindy Aymerich, Trevor, Jonathan and Kyle Poag and Great Grandmother of thirteen. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Laber and sister in law Erdeen Kalinoff and many nieces and nephews. Betty if predeceased by brothers Robert and Clete Gougeon and sisters Donna Wizauer and Margaret Hall. Betty will be missed by family and many friends. Funeral Mass Friday, November 8, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church 6945 Lakeshore Rd., Lakeport, MI. Internment following at Mt, Hope Catholic Cemetery, 1209 Krafft Road, Port Huron, MI. Luncheon immediately following at the American Legion, 299 Huron Blvd, Marysville, MI.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019