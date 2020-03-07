|
|
Betty June Charron
Port Huron -
Betty June Charron, 89, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was born April 7, 1930 in Port Huron, Michigan.
Mrs. Charron was a wonderful mother and grandmother, sacrificing her life for others. Her gift from God was that of a "caretaker" and she did so willingly and without complaint. Her biggest sacrifice was caring for her special needs son for 41 years. In later years, she helped care for her granddaughter, Verity Tebay. She also loved to garden, winning "Garden of the Year" award for several years, and read.
She married William Morrison Charron on August 24, 1951, and since his passing on October 6, 2010, she had been very lonely without him.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas and Timothy; her mother Irma Kerbyson; her sister, Mary Lou (Robert) Glyshaw; and her brother, Robert Evans.
Mrs. Charron is survived by two children, Cathy (Steve) Tebay and Jim (Laurie) Charron; grandchildren, Michelle Mata, Kelly (Adam) Zemke, Verity Tebay, Ryan (Mindy) Charron and Christie (Mike) Fox; great grandchildren, Freyja and Thalia Brown, Natalie Charron, and Isabella Fox; a sister, Susan Hull; aunt, Rosemarie Harris; special nephew, Roger Harris; niece, Margo Harris; brothers-in-law, Jan Charron (South Carolina) and George (Dorthy) Charron (Chicago). Her best friend, Joy Gilbert, and her cat, Annie, will dearly miss her.
The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and Rob McDaniel at Lakeshore Woods and nurse Valerie from Blue Water Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. A buffet will follow at Darryl's Steakhouse.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Hospice or Blue Water Area Humane Society.
To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020