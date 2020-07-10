1/1
Betty L. Keener
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty L. Keener

Marysville - Betty Lou Keener, 88, of Marysville, wife of the late Wilford "Bill" Keener passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Marwood Nursing and Rehab. She fought a long fight with Alzheimer's disease and is at peace now.

She was born May 25, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Nellie Whitican Horn. Her mother died when she was three and she was raised by Charles and her stepmother, Pearl Parrish Horn. Betty graduated from Marysville High School and maintained lifelong friendships with those she grew up with. She married Bill Keener on February 24, 1951 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Port Huron. They were married for sixty years until his death on March 11, 2011.

She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Christal Keener of Ohio; daughter, Judith and her husband, Robert Stevens of Grand Blanc; five grandchildren, Corrie (Tyler) Atkins, Mallory Keener, Dana (Matthew) Bleicher, Laura (Justin) Westlake and Benjamin (Trisha) Stevens; and seven, soon to be eight, great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Horn.

Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Marwood Nursing and Rehab. They provided our mother with care and loving kindness for ten years

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved