Betty L. Keener
Marysville - Betty Lou Keener, 88, of Marysville, wife of the late Wilford "Bill" Keener passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Marwood Nursing and Rehab. She fought a long fight with Alzheimer's disease and is at peace now.
She was born May 25, 1932 in Port Huron to the late Charles and Nellie Whitican Horn. Her mother died when she was three and she was raised by Charles and her stepmother, Pearl Parrish Horn. Betty graduated from Marysville High School and maintained lifelong friendships with those she grew up with. She married Bill Keener on February 24, 1951 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Port Huron. They were married for sixty years until his death on March 11, 2011.
She is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Christal Keener of Ohio; daughter, Judith and her husband, Robert Stevens of Grand Blanc; five grandchildren, Corrie (Tyler) Atkins, Mallory Keener, Dana (Matthew) Bleicher, Laura (Justin) Westlake and Benjamin (Trisha) Stevens; and seven, soon to be eight, great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Horn.
Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Marwood Nursing and Rehab. They provided our mother with care and loving kindness for ten years
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com