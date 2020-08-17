1/1
Betty Lou Jackson
Betty Lou Jackson

Burtchville Twp. - Betty Lou Jackson, 83, of Burtchville Township, died Monday, August 17, 2020.

She was born November 12, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Cecil and Isabelle Gilmore. She married Martin Jackson on February 5, 1955 in Port Huron.

Mrs. Jackson was a graduate of Port Huron High School and owned and operated Lakeport Market for 35 years. She loved to travel and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Martin; three children, Diane (James) Davidson, Ray (Lynn) Jackson and Brian (Sandra) Jackson; eight grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers.

Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Lakeport Cemetery. The Reverend William Wright will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
