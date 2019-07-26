|
Betty Lou Rood
St. Clair - Mrs. Betty Lou (Dandron) Rood, 89, peacefully returned to His heavenly home on July 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzhiemer's.
She was born August 10, 1929 to Russell and Florence Dandron and wed her devoted husband, Raymond Rood, Sr., July 28, 1950.
Loving mother of Raymond Rood Jr., Victor Rood and Beverly Hilterbrick. Beloved Sister, Nana, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Aunt and friend to many.
After raising her family in St. Clair, Michigan, Betty and Ray retired to their family's vacation home in Lupton, Michigan. Betty spent many years taking care of children, as well as volunteering at Lupton Friends Church in Lupton, Michigan. The family later relocated to Alaska, where they bought property and built a gorgeous log home, which Betty loved to maintain while enjoying the beauty of Alaska with her family. While in Alaska, Betty continued her service to the church at Salcha Baptist.
She spent her final years in sunny Florida where she was able to enjoy the outdoors and continue being active, walking multiple times a day, year-round.
Betty enjoyed cooking, baking (no one will ever make a pie like she could), shopping, cross-stitch, embroidery and spending time with her family. She led by example, with no job too small or too large for her to tackle.
Betty was strong-willed, determined and fiercely independent. She had passion for everything she believed in and wasn't afraid to express it.
The family will hold a private memorial service. Interment will follow at Lane Heights Cemetery in Lupton, Michigan.
Tell those close to you that you love them every chance you get & love with all that you have.
Published in The Times Herald on July 26, 2019