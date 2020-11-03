Betty Ruth Graw
Port Huron - Betty Ruth Graw, 85, of Port Huron, returned to her heavenly home Friday, Oct 30, 2020 after a long fight with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born March 7, 1935 in Port Huron to the late David and Ottilia Hopp. She married Gerald L. Graw on October 27, 1956 in Port Huron.
Betty Ruth was blessed to be born into a loving family with many siblings and was raised with a strong faith in God and emphasis on family values. In turn, she imparted those values to her children and grandchildren. She attended the First Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her family, she was also happy in the company of close friends and her beloved pets. Betty Ruth enjoyed the simple things in life and appreciated the wonders of God's creation, especially the autumn season and Christmastime. She was an accomplished, mostly self-taught pianist who loved to play gospel music. Her favorite hymn was How Great Thou Art.
She is survived by her children, Steven (Rosie) Graw, and Matthew Graw; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Frederick (Bonnie) Hopp; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and siblings, Marie Leach, Reinhardt (Barbara) Hopp, Louise (John) Miller, Martha (George) McDougal, Esther (Ralph) Scheffler, David (Rose) Hopp Jr., Lydia (Bill) Konowal, Alex Hopp, Patricia (James) DiMoff, Andrew Hopp, Margaret Hopp and Judith (Dean) Taylor; and aunt, Lydia Langolf.
Private family services will be 12:30pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Woodland Cemetery Chapel. Reverend Keith Sparks will officiate. Burial will also take place at Woodland Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be 10:00am until 12:00pm in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Pallbearers will be Steven I. Graw, Spencer Graw, Levi Graw, Chris Graw, Dan Hopp and Mark Scheffler.
Betty's family would like to thank the Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home for their kindness and compassion.
Memorial tributes may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene or to Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com