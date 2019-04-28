Services
Betty Ruth Zinzo


Port Huron - Betty Ruth Zinzo, 87, of Port Huron, passed away on April 24, 2019 in her home.

She was born on March 14, 1932 in Fort Gratiot, daughter of the late William and Musa Hall.

Betty is survived by her children: Roger Hall, Cheryl Dunn, Charles Zinzo and Dixie McEachen and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Zinzo; brothers: Ernest, Carl, William Jr., Kenneth, Robert and Clarence Hall; sisters, Lola Hall, Marjorie Pringle, Velma Fleming, Eleanor Sherbutt and Evelyn Doan.

Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to a Hospice Care Facility of the donor's choice.

To view obituary and share memories visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
