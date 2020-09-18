Betty S. Flynn
Port Huron - Betty S. Flynn, age 92, of Port Huron passed away on September 11, 2020.
She was born on March 20, 1928, in Birmingham, England, to the late Horace and Ada Fryer.
Betty married Harlow V. Flynn on August 11, 1945, in Sheldon, England. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1986.
She was a British War Bride, a longtime Nurse Aide at Port Huron Hospital and a member of the WWII War Brides Association.
Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell (Joan) Flynn of Tennessee, son, Craig Flynn of Nevada, son and daughter-in-law, Warren (Pauline) Flynn of Port Huron, daughter, Cheryl Miller of Tennessee, son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Michelle) Flynn of Grosse Pointe Park, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Dr. Ronald E. Fryer of Texas and several nephews.
Private family services have taken place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to ALSofmichigan.org
