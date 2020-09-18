1/2
Betty S. Flynn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty S. Flynn

Port Huron - Betty S. Flynn, age 92, of Port Huron passed away on September 11, 2020.

She was born on March 20, 1928, in Birmingham, England, to the late Horace and Ada Fryer.

Betty married Harlow V. Flynn on August 11, 1945, in Sheldon, England. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1986.

She was a British War Bride, a longtime Nurse Aide at Port Huron Hospital and a member of the WWII War Brides Association.

Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell (Joan) Flynn of Tennessee, son, Craig Flynn of Nevada, son and daughter-in-law, Warren (Pauline) Flynn of Port Huron, daughter, Cheryl Miller of Tennessee, son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Michelle) Flynn of Grosse Pointe Park, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother, Dr. Ronald E. Fryer of Texas and several nephews.

Private family services have taken place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorial tributes may be made to ALSofmichigan.org

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved