Beulah J. "Boots" Perez
Beulah "Boots" J. Perez

Port Huron - 87, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Deckerville, Michigan on June 30, 1933, daughter of the late Earl and Bertha (Williams) Rich.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Essenmacher, Carlos (Gerri) Perez, Ida Thompson, Olga J. (Sam) Braley, and Rebecca (John) Kennedy all of Port Huron; brother, Carl (Donna) Rich; her best friend since 1942, Aunt Rose; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Beulah was preceded in death by her daughter, Olga May; four sisters; and eight brothers.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will follow at Downing Cemetery in Deckerville.

Memorial are suggested to the family or McLaren Hospice.

For information and guestbook,

www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
